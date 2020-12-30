Zacks: Analysts Expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of LI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,449,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

