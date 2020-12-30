Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.15 Million

Analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post $177.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.20 million and the lowest is $174.25 million. Orion Group posted sales of $199.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $717.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.32 million to $721.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $681.49 million, with estimates ranging from $658.64 million to $710.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million.

ORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

ORN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 7,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,272. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

