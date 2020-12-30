Zacks: Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $92.69 on Friday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OSI Systems by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $214,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.