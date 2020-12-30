Zacks: Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLYM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 227,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $364.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.28. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

