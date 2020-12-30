Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.57). The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $195.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,674. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $202.63. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

