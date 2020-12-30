Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post sales of $4.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $3.19 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $5.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $56.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.11 million to $71.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.99 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $113.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on CYTK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.21. 11,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,049 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

