Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.86 Million

Analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce sales of $159.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. Perficient reported sales of $145.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $609.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.10 million to $611.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $664.38 million, with estimates ranging from $650.55 million to $674.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $47.73. 94,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.84 per share, with a total value of $40,186.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Perficient by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Perficient by 10.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,027 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,441 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,251 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 75.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

