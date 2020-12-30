Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Announce -$0.86 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

RLMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,797. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09.

Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

