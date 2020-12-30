Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.46. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.58.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $665.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $631.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,734.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $695.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $570.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.26.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,584 shares of company stock worth $96,949,711. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 935.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 461.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 339.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 486.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 333.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

