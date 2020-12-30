Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $895.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post $895.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.60 million to $910.42 million. Catalent posted sales of $721.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,270 shares of company stock worth $19,591,244. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Catalent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Catalent by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

