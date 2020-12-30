Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Colfax posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.26.

In other Colfax news, CEO Brady Shirley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,841 shares of company stock valued at $289,028. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,736,000 after buying an additional 2,082,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 133.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,604,000 after buying an additional 1,776,826 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 2,218.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,548,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,426,000 after buying an additional 914,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 66.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after buying an additional 855,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. 1,218,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -754.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

