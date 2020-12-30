Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $911,684.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,482,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,238 shares of company stock worth $29,261,613.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 50,105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after buying an additional 473,431 shares in the last quarter.

GO opened at $40.43 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.