Zacks: Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report sales of $13.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.49 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $51.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.67 billion to $55.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,758,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $657,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $163.83 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

