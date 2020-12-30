Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $5.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.90. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $5.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $22.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $24.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.62 to $24.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

NYSE NOC opened at $300.99 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.59 and a 200-day moving average of $315.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 625.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.