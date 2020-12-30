Zacks: Brokerages Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $3.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post earnings per share of $3.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.04. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $3.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $16.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $16.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $19.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $407.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 41.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $16,933,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

