Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AUDC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of AUDC opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $893.92 million, a P/E ratio of 92.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 186,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,050 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

