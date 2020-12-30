Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Sell

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $107.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,338.42 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,730.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,991 shares of company stock valued at $49,034,096. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,384,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after buying an additional 246,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.