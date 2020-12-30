Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

ENVA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Enova International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enova International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $874.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

