Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to “Buy”

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1,970.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,809.25.

Shares of GOOG traded down $19.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,739.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,386. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,768.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,588.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,705. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.