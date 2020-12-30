Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Receives €77.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.04 ($90.64).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZAL. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded up €3.00 ($3.53) during trading on Friday, reaching €91.40 ($107.53). The stock had a trading volume of 490,261 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €82.74 and its 200 day moving average is €74.77. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

About Zalando SE (ZAL.F)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

