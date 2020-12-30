ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $23,403.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00228174 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030387 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039484 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,075,217 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

