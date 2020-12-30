Zcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000578 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

