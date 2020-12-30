Zeepin (ZPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89,294.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $151,643.13 and approximately $89,294.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00581615 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00158610 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00305876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00051351 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

