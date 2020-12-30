Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Reaches $0.0239 on Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $541,291.38 and $243.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

