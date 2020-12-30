Zetacoin Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $129,889.84 and approximately $6,988.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,855.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.02 or 0.01233803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00244930 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,129,292 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

