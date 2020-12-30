Zeusshield 24 Hour Volume Reaches $72,058.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $164,801.89 and $72,058.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00276457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.34 or 0.01972067 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

