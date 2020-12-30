Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Z opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.56.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $159,160.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,978 shares of company stock worth $70,593,469 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,904,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,674,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

