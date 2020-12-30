ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading Up 8.9%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 1,595,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 367,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

About ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

