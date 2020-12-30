Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) (LON:ZOL) Shares Gap Down to $47.00

Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) (LON:ZOL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $45.50. Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) shares last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 13,500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £52.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.18.

About Zoltav Resources Inc. (ZOL.L) (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

