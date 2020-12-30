ZrCoin Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $61,516.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

