ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading Down 25.3% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $85,836.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00134584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00188416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00590231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00314703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053406 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

