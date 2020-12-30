Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Dali Rajic Sells 45,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $9,333,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 330,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,567,049.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $197.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.29 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

