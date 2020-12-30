Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.06. 442,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 754,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $488.46 million, a P/E ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 412,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 2,948.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 312,358 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zynex by 76.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

