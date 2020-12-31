$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.14. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVGI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 527,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 394,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 235,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,796. The company has a market cap of $280.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.