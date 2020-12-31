$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

International Game Technology stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.25. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 38.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 252,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 196,892 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.