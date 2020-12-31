$0.10 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WNEB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 47,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

