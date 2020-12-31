-$0.11 EPS Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

TH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

