$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.29. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million.

RTLR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 10.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,285,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

