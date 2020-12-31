$0.32 EPS Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several research firms recently commented on TRTX. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

TRTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,675. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,007,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 124.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 797,572 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after buying an additional 763,905 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 367,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

