$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GrafTech International’s earnings. GrafTech International reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrafTech International will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GrafTech International.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,099,925 shares of company stock worth $89,726,035. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,549,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 325,118 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in GrafTech International by 3,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,303 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 649,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 928,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

