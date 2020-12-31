-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.47). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

