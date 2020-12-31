$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. 17,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,199. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 169.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,989,000 after buying an additional 9,772,262 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,568,000 after buying an additional 5,749,016 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,571,000 after buying an additional 2,172,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,672,000 after buying an additional 1,254,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 840.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 1,014,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.