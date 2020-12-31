$0.42 EPS Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYM) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

NASDAQ:PLYM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 154,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

