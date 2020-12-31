-$0.84 EPS Expected for FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.62). FSD Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

NASDAQ:HUGE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 205,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $20.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.46.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

