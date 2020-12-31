$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Watsco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 154.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,492,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,777,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

