$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE CVS opened at $67.75 on Thursday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

