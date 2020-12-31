$1.28 EPS Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Intuit reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $10.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.

Intuit stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.18. 8,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,919. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $387.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.47 and its 200-day moving average is $327.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,516. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,068 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

