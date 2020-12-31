$10.88 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post $10.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $15.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $23.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.12 million, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,572. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

