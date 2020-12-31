$10.95 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $10.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.32 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.28 billion to $44.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $49.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 536,170 shares of company stock worth $71,786,761. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $141.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.43. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

