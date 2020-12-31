$102.40 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce sales of $102.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.21 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $74.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $372.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $403.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $354.08 million, with estimates ranging from $335.90 million to $371.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCFC. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 256.2% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,111 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.63. 176,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,707. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

